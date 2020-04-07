Video

Watch: Cromer and Sheringham in coronavirus lockdown

Cromer and Sheringham lockdown video. Pictures: Neil Didsbury Archant

A week before Easter and the seaside towns of Cromer and Sheringham would normally be gearing up for one of the biggest holidays of the year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But this video shows two towns in lockdown with quiet streets and the vast majority of people heeding the government’s advice to stay at home.

The only people venturing out seem to be joggers and dog-walkers on the beach, although a few people can be seen outside Boots pharmacy.

Restaurants, pubs and all non-essential shops are all closed.

But the waves continue to lap on the beach and the tides ebb and flow as always. The seagulls have the towns to themselves, although, even they, must be missing the human beings who would normally be feeding them.

Hopefully, when the coronavirus outbreak is over, whenever that may be, we can look back at these pictures and videos in a happier frame of mind.

MORE: Coastal literary festival postponed due to coronavirus crisis