Watch: Cromer and Sheringham in coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:42 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 07 April 2020

Cromer and Sheringham lockdown video. Pictures: Neil Didsbury

A week before Easter and the seaside towns of Cromer and Sheringham would normally be gearing up for one of the biggest holidays of the year.

But this video shows two towns in lockdown with quiet streets and the vast majority of people heeding the government’s advice to stay at home.

The only people venturing out seem to be joggers and dog-walkers on the beach, although a few people can be seen outside Boots pharmacy.

Restaurants, pubs and all non-essential shops are all closed.

But the waves continue to lap on the beach and the tides ebb and flow as always. The seagulls have the towns to themselves, although, even they, must be missing the human beings who would normally be feeding them.

Hopefully, when the coronavirus outbreak is over, whenever that may be, we can look back at these pictures and videos in a happier frame of mind.

