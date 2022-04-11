Ukrainians to get free membership at north Norfolk hockey club

Under 12 players from the North Norfolk Hockey Club. - Credit: Supplied by Justin Freeman

Ukrainians coming to live in north Norfolk will be able to make new friends and play sports for free.

The North Norfolk Hockey Club is offering all Ukrainians free membership.

Justin Freeman, youth development officer at the club, said they wanted to make people fleeing the war in their country feel welcome.

He said: "North Norfolk Hockey Club has also decided to offer all Ukrainian guests a starter pack of free membership and the provision of a club playing kit, sticks, gumshields etc in case being part of a club is something they want to pursue when the time is right.

"About 10pc of our Juniors members have links to Ukraine and surrounding countries, and we have a native Ukrainian speaker in our Under 12 girls' squad so hopefully that will help as well."

The club, which was founded six years ago, has two women's and two men's teams and junior section with about 80 members.

To find out more visit www.northnorfolkhockey.com or email northnorfolkhockey@gmail.com.