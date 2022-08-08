Hockey club has shipping container in its sights

North Norfolk Hockey Club players. The club is fundraising for a shipping container to use as storage. - Credit: Supplied by North Norfolk Hockey Club

Members of North Norfolk Hockey Club are hoping to raise £5,000 through a Crowdfunder campaign to buy a storage container for equipment storage.

Jo Todd, a club captain, said the second-hand shipping container would be placed near the club's pitch at Sheringham High School.

She said: "We're fundraising to buy a shipping container to hold crucial training equipment and get away from it turning up in the back of a car.

"There are lots of ways you can help us reach our target and make this project a reality.

"You can make a pledge or help spread the word and tell the world to get behind us. Local businesses can get involved too by offering rewards and donating things we can offer our supporters."

The club is also running free, all-ages try-out days every Saturday in August, from 10am to midday, ahead of the new hockey season in September.

To find out more or to donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/the-container.