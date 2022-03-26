News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

North Norfolk named the area with the least CCTV cameras in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:47 AM March 26, 2022
Cromer High Street. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Cromer High Street. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

North Norfolk has the least number of speed cameras in the country, according to a new report.

New research has found the region has just one camera in the whole district, a stark contrast to the area with the UK's most, Glasgow, which has 5,352 in total.

According to the research by training company, Get Licenced, the Scottish city has 874 cameras for every 10,000 people, while north Norfolk has 0.1 cameras for every 10,000 people.

But even Glasgow is not as keenly watched as the people of Hammersmith and Fulham, with more than 100 cameras per 10,000 people in the London borough.

Other areas among the top five in the UK for the lowest number of CCTV cameras included Eden, North Kesteven, East Hampshire and Wiltshire, which all had less than one camera per 10,000 people.


