'Stay Covid Safe' scheme launches in north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:26 PM June 9, 2021    Updated: 4:57 PM June 9, 2021
Kevin Walton, lead Covid support officer for Sheringham at North Norfolk District Council. 

Kevin Walton, lead Covid support officer for Sheringham at North Norfolk District Council.

Firms in north Norfolk can apply for a new 'Stay Covid Safe' award designed to reassure customers it is safe to return.

North Norfolk District Council has launched the free scheme, in which shops and other businesses can get a sign to display in their window to show they have taken steps to reduce the risk of Covid transmission. 

Kevin Walton, the council's Covid support officer, said: “We award the scheme to businesses as an acknowledgement of everything they have been doing throughout the pandemic.

"To get this award, you have to meet a minimum amount of preventative measures that you’ve implemented to your business. It’s to say thank you for everything [businesses] have been doing and to keep up the good standard.”

To get the 'Stay Covid Safe' award, council staff visit businesses to make compliance checks and asses them against a checklist of measures including face coverings, staff training and social distancing.

The assessments take about 30 minutes, email staycovidsafe@north-norfolk.gov.uk to find out more.

