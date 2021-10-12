News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Green ideas to go on show in online festival

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:43 PM October 12, 2021   
Dominic Buscall, project manager at Wild Ken Hill, will be a guest speaker at 2021 Greenbuild. 

Dominic Buscall, project manager at Wild Ken Hill, will be a guest speaker at 2021 Greenbuild.

Innovative projects and greener ways of living will be showcased at an upcoming festival called Greenbuild.

The North Norfolk District Council event - which was cancelled in 2020 due Covid -  is being held online from November 1-12.

Councillor Nigel Lloyd, the council's portfolio holder for environmental services, climate change and environment, said: “Greenbuild has been a hugely popular annual lifestyle event for many years, and it was a great disappointment to have to cancel the event for the past two years due to Covid.

"However, rather than let another year pass, we are excited to offer Greenbuild as a virtual event open to all this year.

"Timed to coincide with one of the most important climate change summits of our age - COP26, we hope the event will reach out to a wide audience in north Norfolk and beyond. The aim is to inspire, inform and learn from others.

Nigel Lloyd.

Nigel Lloyd, NNDC's portfolio holder for environmental services.

"Many aspects of climate change will be on the agenda, what progress is being made, who is doing what and how climate change might relate to businesses and residents living in north Norfolk.”

Robert​ Young, the council's assistant director for sustainable growth, said: "Greenbuild is about showcasing what we're doing and the challenges that lie ahead. 

"[The council] has a newly-adopted environmental charter which has attracted a huge amount of interest, and we declared a climate emergency.

"As a result of that we're undertaking a number of actions, protecting our environment, and inspiring businesses and communities to do their own thing."

Greenbuild events will include: The Rewilding Story of Wild Ken Hill on November 1 at 7pm; a tree drawing workshop with illustrator Karin Eklund on November 4; 'Slow Fashion UK and the Fabulous Miss K' -  a talk by Cynthia Ko on November 6; The Algae Innovation Project – Building a Seaweed Industry in East Anglia - a talk on November 9; a talk called 'Climate Optimism for Troubled Times' on November 11; and The Hockerton Housing Project - a talk about a community of sustainable homes in Nottinghamshire on November 12.

To find out more, sign up to the Greenbuild mailing list by emailing: greenbuild@north-norfolk.gov.uk.

Climate Emergency
