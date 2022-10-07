Households struggling with soaring costs are turning to North Norfolk Foodbank in record numbers.

The charity has reported 43pc more people using the service compared with this time last year.

The increase in demand comes amid a cost-of-living crisis fuelled by rising inflation and the economic impacts of the war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tim Morton, the foodbank's project manager, said that while the numbers are "shocking", demand for vouchers has been matched by donations, which are up by 41pc.

"Donations have been huge. Things are looking positive that we'll be able to cope," he said.

The charity covers a 200 square mile area of north Norfolk, with its headquarters in Cromer Methodist Church Hall, as well as satellite centres in Sheringham, Holt, Aylsham, North Walsham and Stalham.

Food vouchers issued by various agencies across the district determine how many parcels the charity puts together each week.

Mr Morton said that people coming to the foodbank are "really apprehensive".

He said: "If they are struggling now when the weather is still quite mild, you can imagine the struggle when it gets really cold and you do have to put the heating on.

"There was a lady on the phone who had a stroke and needs to keep warm. Another woman with a child with a disability and needs to keep warm.

"If you have somebody who has a condition and needs heat, they have no choice."

The foodbank also operates an energy bank service which give residents top-up payments on their card or key meters and can arrange deliveries of oil, wood and other fuels on receipt of a referral from other registered agencies.

This year, vouchers will be worth £100 - up from last year's £50 - to meet rising energy bills.

From November 1, the charity will be supporting people who need oil.

Mr Morton said that every penny donated to the energy bank goes toward a household in need.

He said: "We want to express our gratitude to those who support us.

"Even if somebody gives £50, for somebody on low income that's a lot of money."

He also asked people to donate through Gift Aid which allows charities to claim 25p for every £1 donated.

'Hard-hit district'

Councillor Wendy Fredericks, portfolio holder for housing and benefits at North Norfolk District Council, said: “North Norfolk is a particularly hard-hit district.

"Many rely on just their state pension to survive and working-aged people - particularly with families - are having to decide between heating or eating as food bills rise.

"If you are struggling, there are support options available. Please do reach out for help."

Ms Fredericks also said that those who were fortunate enough to be able to donate their government support payments - such as the Winter Fuel Allowance - could donate this payment to the North Norfolk Foodbank.

The council has a directory of links to services, support and guidance for residents at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/advice-and-support

You can also seek advice from the Citizens Advice Bureau.

*Anyone wishing to made a donation to the North Norfolk Foodbank can do so via its website at www.northnorfolk.foodbank.org.uk