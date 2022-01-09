What's on in north Norfolk in 2022

Part of the fun at a past Sheringham Scira Viking Festival finale. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

The last two years have seen the cancellation and postponement of many of north Norfolk's festivals - but there is hope that 2022 will see the return of the district's most popular events.

Many of them have already been planned and scheduled, while some are still yet to be confirmed.

Here is a list of what to expect this year:

A longboat blazes as the tide comes in on the beach during a Viking Festival at Sheringham. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

April

Sheringham Viking Festival

Plans have been drawn up to stage the event - which culminates in the burning of a model longship - on April 9.

The festival was first held in 2013, intended by founder Colin Seal to be "a celebration of our Viking heritage".

May

Folk on the Pier

Running from May 6 to 8 at the Pavilion Theatre in Cromer, this music festival attracts well-known and up-and-coming folk, folk-rock and acoustic artists from across the UK.

A file photo of a past event at Cromer music festival Folk on the Pier, which is scheduled to return in 2022.

Curator Scott Butler has secured the original line-up of artists booked for the 2020/2021 event.

Crab and Lobster Festival

Celebrating the sea-faring heritage of the seaside towns of Cromer and Sheringham, the festival runs from May 15 until May 16, starting with the Grand Opening Variety Concert at the Pier Pavilion Theatre in Cromer.

The crab lucky dip at Cromer and Sheringham Crab and Lobster Festival Photo: KAREN BETHELL - Credit: Archant

Visitors can expect events including heritage demonstrations, a cookery theatre, the “Bootiful” Boat Art Trail and the Scrumptious Seafood Trail which includes more than 35 local restaurants, cafés, pubs and snack bars.

There is also a street market packed with local produce, live music during the day and at night, street performers, heritage and seafaring crafts and children’s activities.

June

Platinum Jubilee festival

Festivities are taking place over a four-day holiday weekend in June, as Elizabeth II becomes the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

Events so far have been confirmed for Sandringham, Holkham Hall, Houghton Hall and the Norfolk Tank Museum at Forncett St Peter.

Sea Fever

North Norfolk's festival of poetry and prose, formerly known as Poetry by the Sea, is scheduled for the three days around spring bank holiday.

Paul Martin from the BBC's Flog It! is giving a talk at the Holt Festival in 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Phillipa Jane Wielgos

July

Holt Festival

Taking place on the last weekend of the month, the festival, which has been running since 2009, sees the north Norfolk market town and a number of its venues play host to actors, poets, musicians and performers.

One of this year's speakers will be Paul Martin, presenter of BBC1's Flog It!

On July 28, he will discuss heritage, buildings, dying arts and the making of antiques.

A file photo of Wells Carnival, which is taking place in 2022 from July 29 to August 7. - Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Wells Carnival

The carnival will run from the Friday, July 29, through to Sunday, August 7. Traditional seaside activities include a sand-castle competition, town crier competition, gillying on the Wells-next-sea quay and the crowning of the Carnival Royals.

In addition, stalls will sell everything from local delicacies to exotic street food.

Cromer Carnival Day. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

August

Cromer Carnival

Normally attracting thousands of people to the town, the event will be held from Saturday, August 13 to Friday, August 19, with Carnival Day being held on Wednesday, August 17.

North Norfolk Music Festival

Running from August 12 to 19 at St Mary's Church in South Creake, this year's line-up will feature a special concert of works by Ralph Vaughan Williams marking 150 years since his birth.

Other performers include Irish soprano Ailish Tynan making her festival début alongside pianist Iain Burnside and the Castalian String Quartet, among many other acts.

Sunset Festival Hunstanton

This event is scheduled to take place over the August 12 weekend.

People dressed up at North Norfolk Railway's 1940s weekend in 2021. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

September

North Norfolk Railways 1940s Weekend

On September 17 and 18, expect the sights, sounds and style of the ‘40s in the town of Holt.

A scene from the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Estate. - Credit: VICTORIA PERTUSA

North Norfolk Food Festival

Now in its thirteenth year, the event is taking place on September 3 and 4 in the walled garden at Holkham Hall.

Stall holders will be selling fresh meat and game, vegetables, cakes, artisan beer, bread, tarts, juices, cakes and bakes, chocolates and much more.

Heritage Open Days

Taking place from September 9 to 18, this is England’s largest festival of history and culture and in Norfolk hundreds of venues throw open their doors to celebrate the county’s history and heritage.

TBC

Worstead Festival, celebrating rural life, normally takes place in July, and hopes to return this year.

Hunstanton Kite Festival

Sheringham Carnival

World Pier Crabbing Championships in Cromer

Deepdale Festival



