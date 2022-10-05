News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Insulation grants planned for low-income households

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 2:36 PM October 5, 2022
roof insulation

Redbridge Borough Council is offering Go Green Grants to help improve your home and spend less on fuel - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Low-income households in north Norfolk will be able to access grants for insulation under a new Ofgem initiative.

ECO4 flex - which will see energy companies pay for such energy efficiency improvements, was discussed at a North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) cabinet meeting on October 3.

Councillor Wendy Fredericks, portfolio holder for housing and benefits, said the initiative provides the opportunity for the council to help low income households access the grants.

Eligible residents can apply to the council's energy officer, their energy company. Alternatively, an installer can apply on a resident's behalf.

In March 2021, the housing charity Building Research Establishment identified 3,075 owner occupier and 1,584 privately renting households living in fuel poverty in north Norfolk.

And the council says rises in fuel bills will have significantly increased numbers living in fuel poverty.

Councillors voted to recommend the proposal to full council.
 




North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Rat baiting has been going around Marrams sunken gardens, off Runton Road in Cromer. 

Hundreds of rats killed in baiting programme after numbers boom

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Guitarist Gordon Giltrap is coming to Sharrington village hall in north Norfolk. 

Guitar legend to play at Norfolk village hall

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Sandie Josling with a hug for her golden labrador Sophie who was lost for over three weeks at Mundes

Widow lost for words after being reunited with dog lost for four weeks

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Lee Curtis

Norfolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 37-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon