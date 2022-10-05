Insulation grants planned for low-income households

Redbridge Borough Council is offering Go Green Grants to help improve your home and spend less on fuel - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Low-income households in north Norfolk will be able to access grants for insulation under a new Ofgem initiative.

ECO4 flex - which will see energy companies pay for such energy efficiency improvements, was discussed at a North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) cabinet meeting on October 3.

Councillor Wendy Fredericks, portfolio holder for housing and benefits, said the initiative provides the opportunity for the council to help low income households access the grants.

Eligible residents can apply to the council's energy officer, their energy company. Alternatively, an installer can apply on a resident's behalf.

In March 2021, the housing charity Building Research Establishment identified 3,075 owner occupier and 1,584 privately renting households living in fuel poverty in north Norfolk.

And the council says rises in fuel bills will have significantly increased numbers living in fuel poverty.

