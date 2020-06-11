Search

One-way pavements and narrow roadways - how high streets will look

PUBLISHED: 13:04 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 11 June 2020

Church Street in Cromer. Many high street shops across Norfolk will reopen on June 15. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Church Street in Cromer. Many high street shops across Norfolk will reopen on June 15. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Narrower roadways, one-way pavements and 7,000 stickers telling people to social distance and wash their hands are part of a council’s plan to make its high streets safer.

From left, Structure-flex managing director Paul Reeve, North Norfolk District Council leader Sarah Bütikofer, council chief executive Steve Blatch and councillor Richard Kershaw. Sructure-flex is printing 7,000 stickers to help people social distance ahead of the reopening of high street shops. Picture: NNDCFrom left, Structure-flex managing director Paul Reeve, North Norfolk District Council leader Sarah Bütikofer, council chief executive Steve Blatch and councillor Richard Kershaw. Sructure-flex is printing 7,000 stickers to help people social distance ahead of the reopening of high street shops. Picture: NNDC

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has launched its ‘You Are Welcome’ campaign to help businesses and customers stay safe as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are gradually eased and shops reopen on June 15.

NNDC said it was working with the county council on the “narrowing of some road carriageways, widening pavements and advisory one-way pedestrian movement on pavements and promenade areas, so as to create as safe as possible environment for shoppers”.

The measures will be introduced in Cromer and Sheringham town centre and seafront, Fakenham, Holt, Hoveton, Mundesley, Stalham and Wells.

Sarah Bütikofer, NNDC leader, said Cromer-based manufacturer Structure-flex had been contracted to make the stickers at a cost of £33,000, which is coming out of £93,332 the council was given through the government’s Re-opening the High Street Safely Fund.

Stickers being printed at Structure-flex in Cromer to help people social distance ahead of the reopening of high street shops. Picture: NNDCStickers being printed at Structure-flex in Cromer to help people social distance ahead of the reopening of high street shops. Picture: NNDC

Mrs Bütikofer said: “These signs... are designed to help people remember that they still need to keep their distance, wash their hands regularly and queue responsibly.

“We want people to feel welcome at all times, but still appreciate that we all have the rules and the guidelines that we still have to abide by to keep us all safe at this time.”

Councillor Richard Kershaw, portfolio holder for business and economic development, said the stickers would be laid out in a “sensible manner”.

Mr Kershaw said: “They’re going to indicate the flow of traffic. They’re going to be advisory or informative. They’re simple and easy to understand and they’ll be a great aid to the safe reopening of businesses in north Norfolk.”

Council staff will visit high streets in coming weeks to advise businesses on queue management and other issues.

Structure-flex managing director Paul Reeve said he was pleased to be involved with the campaign, as he hosted Mrs Bütikofer, Mr Kershaw and the council’s chief executive Steve Blatch on a visit to the factory.

Mr Reeve said: “We have shown members of the local district council how we’ve been printing the 7,000 pavement stickers that they awarded us the contract for, to help with the government social distancing measures for Covid-19, as the local towns begin to ease out of lockdown.”

Most Read

Meet the chef balancing rocks on a Norfolk beach during lockdown

James Campbell balancing rocks on Sheringham beach. Pictures: David Bale

Town row escalates as ‘gargoyle’ sticker campaign is launched

Sheringham depury mayor Liz Withington, who has been the target of a sticker campaign calling for her resignation. Picture: ARCHANT

‘The staff don’t deserve what is happening’ - second town councillor resigns

Neil Espin has resigned from Sheringham Town Council. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Tributes paid to popular former teacher and town councillor

Carole Fields, of Sheringham. Picture: Supplied by Tim Groves

Crash involving truck and pedestrian in seaside town

Crash involving truck and pedestrian in Church Street, Sheringham. Picture: Google Maps

