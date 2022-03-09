North Norfolk sees decrease in number of empty homes

In October 2021, there were 477 long-term empty homes in north Norfolk. - Credit: Ian Burt

North Norfolk has seen a decrease in its number of empty homes, with one councillor saying that houses brought back into use "make a real difference".

Figures published by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) show that in October 2021 there were 477 long-term empty homes. The figure represents less than 1pc of homes in the area.

It was 564 at the same time the previous year.

Wendy Fredericks, North Norfolk District Council's portfolio holder for housing and benefits.

The council cannot stop owners leaving properties empty, but council tax is doubled if a house is left vacant for two years and quadrupled after five years.

Wendy Fredericks, portfolio holder for housing and benefits, said: “We have a real shortage of homes in the district - in particular market-rent homes suitable for people who cannot afford to buy a home.

"Every empty home that is brought back into use can make a real difference to people desperate for somewhere to live and this is a practice we wish to continue."








