Council releases animation to highlight need to tackle climate change

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 3:40 PM August 13, 2021   
The North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

North Norfolk District Council has released an animation to highlight the urgent need for action against climate change.

The council was the first in Norfolk to declare a climate emergency in April 2019, and reiterated its commitment to making positive changes through an environmental charter earlier this year.

The animation has been released in the same week as Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's latest report, which said humans were "unequivocally" to blame for global warming.

Nigel Lloyd, NNDC’s portfolio holder for environmental services, climate change and environment, said: “It is vital we step up and react now. NNDC has developed and implemented a number of projects that will contribute to the reduction of our carbon footprint.

"As the first Norfolk council to declare a climate emergency, I am proud that we are being bold and brave by leading and promoting change in our communities.”



North Norfolk District Council
Cromer News

