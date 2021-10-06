News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Council pledges bespoke support for Armed Forces

Published: 4:04 PM October 6, 2021
John Toye, armed forces champion at North Norfok District Council

John Toye (inset), Armed Forces champion at North Norfolk District Council, proposed the authority adopt a bespoke pledge supporting military personnel, veterans and their families. - Credit: Archant/Submitted

A pledge to support military personnel, veterans and their families has received the backing of North Norfolk District Council (NNDC).

At a cabinet meeting on Monday (October 4), the council voted in favour of creating a bespoke north Norfolk Armed Forces Covenant.

The council signed up to the national version in 2012.

North Norfolk district councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture,

Cllr Virginia Gay said the pledge means North Norfolk District Council has made a "specific commitment" to the Armed Forces community. - Credit: Supplied by Virginia Gay

The new pledge will include a commitment to achieve the Bronze, Silver and Gold Defence Employer Recognition Scheme awards and support the forthcoming Armed Forces Covenant Duty of Due Regard legislation.

The covenant exists to redress disadvantages the armed forces community may experience and recognise sacrifices made.

The proposal was submitted by Cllr John Toye, NNDC's Armed Forces champion.

Councillor Virginia Gay said it would make "a specific commitment on the part of NNDC, for what we would like to do to help and to express our gratitude and support for our armed forces".



