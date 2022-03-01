Council removing 'diseased' hedgerows in north Norfolk
- Credit: North Norfolk District Council
Offenders doing unpaid work have been helping cut down diseased hedgerows in Cromer and Sheringham.
The project, organised by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), will see the removal of more than 650m of hedgerow that has been infected with an untreatable 'scale' disease.
The works in Cromer have been taking place on Runton Road adjacent to the Marrams Putting Green and the Blue Sky Cafe.
In Sheringham the hedging has been removed from the eastern side of The Esplanade as well as the Lees and St Nicholas roundabout.
The next steps will see new hedgerow saplings planted with the exception of a small area around the Blue Sky Cafe.
A trench will be dug to create a brand new strip of hedgerow on the Esplanade.
The council has said they are "excited" to have the unpaid working unit from the Probation Service helping with the project.
All saplings should be in the ground by the end of March.