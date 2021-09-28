North Norfolk beach hut wins award for country's best

Published: 12:46 PM September 28, 2021

From left, Sandra Claxton, Julie Coleman and Isobel Robson at the 'Norfolk Crawlers' beach hut in Mundesley. - Credit: Supplied by Isobel Robson

It has become a hub for early morning swims and informal social gatherings, and now a north Norfolk beach hut has been named Britain's best.

The humble yellow structure on Mundesley seafront won the top gong in a 'beach hut of the year' contest run by the firm Ryan's, which insures beach huts across the country.

Isobel Robson, from Trunch, said she was delighted with the accolade for the hut she and husband Paul have owned for the past three years.

Mrs Robson, 56, said: "There is a group of us who meet there early in the morning when we go for a beach swim.

"We also have a coffee, make crumpets and by 8am we all go our separate ways. During the pandemic it's been a bit of a savior."

The 'Norfolk Crawlers' beach hut in Mundesley. - Credit: Supplied by Isobel Robson

Mrs Robson said she and Paul had wanted a beach hut for 15 years, and they took up sea swimming in 2010.

Along with their son, Luke, sister-in-law, Sue and friend, Sharon, they completed a relay swim of the English Channel, and began swimming regularly at Mundesley.

They attracted the attention of other beach swimmers and started the North Norfolk Crawlers swimming group, which evolved around the yellow beach hut.

The 'Norfolk Crawlers' beach hut in Mundesley has become a hub for early morning sea swims and informal social gatherings. - Credit: Supplied by Isobel Robson

Mrs Robson said there were around a dozen people who regularly met there before and after swims.

"We have boxes for people so they can leave their towels there when they go for a swim," Mrs Robson added.

The hut is decorated with swimming photos and memorabilia, including an inspirational quote from adventurer Ross Edgley, who met the Crawlers in the water off Mundesley when he was completing his record-breaking swim around Great Britain in 2018.

For the win, the Robsons receive £300, champagne, free insurance for a year and a plaque to hang on the wall. They are also given £150 to put towards a charity, which they are donating to Mundesley Coastwatch.

Isobel Robson, left, with husband Paul and sister-in-law Sue Ventham at the award-winning beach hut in Mundesley. - Credit: Supplied by Isobel Robson

Vicky Gunn, one of the judges, said: "I particularly love how not only did the hut bring people together but how its collective use shone through in it's décor too.

"Having a local group and hut like this one would have definitely made me discover the huge health and mental wellbeing benefits of wild swimming that we've all desperately needed this year."