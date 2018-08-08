The best in building excellence to be celebrated in north Norfolk
- Credit: Archant
Fourteen entries to a building excellence competition run by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) will be whittled down to a shortlist later this month.
This year's Graham Allen Award entries include buildings from Holkham in the west to Waxham in the east and also include Bale, Cley, East Ruston, Fakenham, Holt, North Walsham, Trimingham, Trunch, Walsingham, Wells and Weybourne.
There are extensions, replacement homes, barn conversions, a mixed use development, a police station, a music and sixth form centre, a new village hall and restorations.
The award has celebrated best practice in design and conservation in the district for the last 36 years.
Past winners have included the extension to Binham Priory, the refurbishment of the Gunton Arms in Thorpe Market, Hootz House at Pensthorpe Natural Park and last year's winner, Wild Acres, on Holt Road, Heydon.
Shortlisting and judging will take place on August 17.
