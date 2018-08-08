News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

The best in building excellence to be celebrated in north Norfolk

person

David Bale

Published: 6:01 PM August 8, 2018    Updated: 9:25 AM October 11, 2020
Last year’'s winner, Wild Acres, on Holt Road, Heydon. Picture: NNDC

Last year’'s winner, Wild Acres, on Holt Road, Heydon. Picture: NNDC - Credit: Archant

Fourteen entries to a building excellence competition run by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) will be whittled down to a shortlist later this month.

This year's Graham Allen Award entries include buildings from Holkham in the west to Waxham in the east and also include Bale, Cley, East Ruston, Fakenham, Holt, North Walsham, Trimingham, Trunch, Walsingham, Wells and Weybourne.

There are extensions, replacement homes, barn conversions, a mixed use development, a police station, a music and sixth form centre, a new village hall and restorations.

The award has celebrated best practice in design and conservation in the district for the last 36 years.

Past winners have included the extension to Binham Priory, the refurbishment of the Gunton Arms in Thorpe Market, Hootz House at Pensthorpe Natural Park and last year's winner, Wild Acres, on Holt Road, Heydon.

Shortlisting and judging will take place on August 17.

