Tell us: How is the rising cost of living affecting you?

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:41 PM April 11, 2022
Supermarket

The cost of groceries is now 5.2pc higher than it was a year ago. - Credit: PA

Responses have been pouring in for our Cost of Living Survey, which is asking North Norfolk News readers how spiralling prices are impacting their lives.

People across the area are facing rising costs for fuel, heating and food as council tax and national insurance payments increase. 

You can help us to build a picture of how situation is affecting our area by filling out the questions below. 

As are you worse off financially than a year ago? Are you cutting back on shopping and using cars. Would you even consider taking a second job or selling possessions to help make ends meet?

We have had dozens of responses so far and we will be compiling all the results for our coverage of how the cost of living crisis is affected people across north Norfolk.

