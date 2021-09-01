North Norfolk charity receives community cash

Published: 8:58 AM September 1, 2021

A North Norfolk charity has benefitted from the Co-Op community fund, which aims to help those who support access to food, health and wellbeing, inclusion and the environment.

In north Norfolk, the fund has donated £650 to Scrapbox in Reepham to pay for a new computer and printer to support its work to reclaim resources destined for landfill, process them and sell them to local community organisations.

The charity's manager, Tula Chenery, said: “Scrapbox is thrilled to receive funding, which will be put towards the purchase of new IT equipment to replace our ancient and very slow PC, and temperamental printer.

"Up-to-date IT equipment will be a fantastic asset for us.

"It will mean our administration tasks can be achieved so much quicker and more efficiently and we can take a laptop into our shop to input membership details directly into a database, which will save time and so much paper.”

To apply for funding visit: https://www.centralengland.coop/community/