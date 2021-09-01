News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

North Norfolk charity receives community cash

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:58 AM September 1, 2021   
Can you take money out of an ISA and then put cash back it? Carl Lamb responds. Picture: PA

Can you take money out of an ISA and then put cash back it? Carl Lamb responds. Picture: PA - Credit: PA

A North Norfolk charity has benefitted from the Co-Op community fund, which aims to help those who support access to food, health and wellbeing, inclusion and the environment.

In north Norfolk, the fund has donated £650 to Scrapbox in Reepham to pay for a new computer and printer to support its work to reclaim resources destined for landfill, process them and sell them to local community organisations.

The charity's manager, Tula Chenery, said: “Scrapbox is thrilled to receive funding, which will be put towards the purchase of new IT equipment to replace our ancient and very slow PC, and temperamental printer.

"Up-to-date IT equipment will be a fantastic asset for us.

"It will mean our administration tasks can be achieved so much quicker and more efficiently and we can take a laptop into our shop to input membership details directly into a database, which will save time and so much paper.”

To apply for funding visit: https://www.centralengland.coop/community/

You may also want to watch:

North Norfolk News
Reepham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Busy roads in Brancaster. The Brancaster Parking and Safety Team

Villagers voice bank holiday parking gridlock fears

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A Banksy piece of street art which as appeared on the sea wall in Cromer.

Your Say: Is Banksy good for Cromer?

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
The National Trust have restored the kitchen at Felbrigg Hall to show how it would look during a din

Anger over National Trust's decision to close free Felbrigg car park

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Sun Court Nursing Home in Sheringham. Picture: Google StreetView

Sheringham care home placed in special measures after latest CQC rating

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon