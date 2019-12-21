Cliff-face collapses onto beach in north Norfolk

Part of a cliff has collapsed in north Norfolk, throwing a large amount of soil and sludge onto the beach.

The cliff-fall happened off Vale Road, between the villages of Trimingham and Mundesley, on the afternoon of Friday, December 20.

Pete Revell, rescue officer from the Coastguard's Bacton Team, said earth was still sliding down the cliffs when they came across it on a routine check of the coastline before the weekend.

Mr Revell said: "We were on patrol, having a look around to see if everything was safe and spotted the cliff fall. It was a massive slip down the cliff, with lots of water coming down as well.

"As we were standing there, there was more falling.

"We were a bit concerned because there was a caravan site at the top of the cliff, but when we inspected that we found it was safe."

Mr Revell said the fall was around 500 feet wide, and was north of the Vale Road beach access.

He said the recent heavy rain was undoubtedly part of the reason why part of the cliffs collapsed.

Mr Revell said: "When we went onto the cliff it was just sodden."

He urged people to stay away from the area, and if anyone saw any areas of danger on the cliff or beach, to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"My advice is don't go to the area to have a look around. This are is an extremely dangerous area with sinking sand and mud, plus on high tide people could get cut off."

It follows another large cliff-fall at Sidestrand, near Cromer, in June, which also followed heavy rain.

