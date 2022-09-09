Cromer mayor Pat West pays tribute to the Queen by placing a flower in the garden outside the town's parish church. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Mourners have been paying tribute to the queen by signing books of condolence at churches in north Norfolk.

In Cromer, the mayor Pat West placed a floral tribute in the garden outside the town's parish church before midday on Friday (September 9).

The church had been opened soon after news of the Queen's death on Thursday (September 8) as a place for quiet reflection and prayer and will be open daily from 9am to 8pm during the ten days of mourning.

At St Nicholas Church in North Walsham, people had left bouquets of flowers at the door, while others lit candles in the church itself.

Flowers left outside St Nicholas Church in North Walsham the day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Among those visiting the church were Graham Johnson, 71, and Sue Guest, 75, both from North Walsham.

Mr Johnson, formerly of the Royal Navy, said: "She was a genuine, honest lady who held this country together, by talking to MPs and talking to the prime minister.

"I wish I'd met her."

A candle lit for the Queen at St Nicholas Church in North Walsham. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Ms Guest, who wept as she spoke about what the Queen meant to her, said: "I think she held the country together. She didn't take sides.

"I know everybody says she had a charmed life but she was in the public eye the whole time," she added.

St Nicholas Church in North Walsham is open to people wanting to pay their respects to the Queen. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Diana Neville-Mavroleon, 64, from Cromer, said: "I think the Queen was a great humanitarian. I think she was a great ambassador of equality between nations.

"She held a very difficult public position with regard to her personal aspirations.

"She's the only one who's done it properly.

"I think her death signifies something quite specific which is the end of the era of empire, and it signifies the beginning of the deconstruction of the commonwealth.

"I hope it shifts western consciousness into some sort of remorse for the debts poorer countries are paying to organisations like the World Bank," she added.

A card bearing the words 'Thank you very much' with bouquets of flowers outside St Nicholas Church in North Walsham the day after the Queen's death. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Daniel Warnes, 59, said: "I was hoping she was going to make 100, and write a letter to herself.

"We all knew it was coming, but it's just sad.

"The Christmas speech was the main thing we always looked forward to. She was very down to earth. It's all I've known all my life. She'll never be bettered," Mr Warnes added.

A floral tribute to the Queen at Cromer parish church underneath a plaque marking her 90th birthday. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Elizabeth Hargest, a lay minister at St Nicholas Church, said: "I've always felt she was almost above monarchy. She was a Christian human being."