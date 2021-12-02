The Meadow, in Cromer, one of the carparks in north Norfolk offering two days free parking this Christmas.

Business leaders in north Norfolk have welcomed two days free parking in town centre carparks to support local shops this Christmas.

Selected pay-and-display carparks owned by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) will be free on Monday, December 13, and Tuesday, December 14.

The scheme is in place to encourage people to shop on their local high street this festive season.

Diana Cornell, of Stalham Area Business Forum, said: "We welcome this initiative from NNDC. It is a positive thing for Stalham and we hope it brings a number of shoppers into the area who don't normally come."

John Roseby, of Sheringham Chamber of Trade, also welcomed the scheme - but was "disappointed" the dates were not those which the chamber had proposed.

"Although I contacted NNDC a couple of weeks ago, I haven't heard back from them," he said.

The council used to offer two free days every Christmas, with each town able to choose their own days and often taking them on separate dates.

The scheme did not happen last year because of a lockdown, although the towns were offered two days each in the new year.

Mr Roseby said: "We hope people make use of local shops as well as hospitality."

This year, the council is offering free parking at the following town centre carparks:

Cromer: Cadogan Road and The Meadow

Fakenham: Bridge Street, Queens Road and The Limes

Holt: Albert Street and Station Yard

North Walsham: Bank Loke, Mundesley Road, New Road and Vicarage Street

Sheringham: Morris Street, Station Approach and The Chequers

Stalham: High Street

Wells: Staithe Street and Stearmans Yard

Councillor Richard Kershaw, cabinet portfolio holder for sustainable growth at North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: NNDC

Councillor Richard Kershaw, cabinet portfolio holder for sustainable growth said: “This year, and every year, we ask that you consider shopping closer to home, where your custom will be most appreciated.

"In doing so, you will be providing vital trade for local businesses, who are ready to ‘bounce back’ after these immensely challenging times and have so many unique and special things on offer.”

For those who would prefer to avoid the town centres, many small and independent businesses now offer online click and collect and delivery services.



