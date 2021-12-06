Gallery
Christmas market draws hundreds to high street
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
People filled Stalham's High Street for the long awaited return of the town's Yuletide Market.
The Christmas event saw around 30 stalls set up shop in the thoroughfare, drawing hundreds of people throughout the day eager to get into the festive spirit.
Diana Cornell, who is part of the Stalham Area Business Forum, which organised the fair, said: "It was cold, but we had blue skies, and it was joyous to see so many children and families out and about, buying things and just enjoying themselves.
"Stalham has really put on a good show and the High Street looks so lovely."
Mrs Cornell said stallholders came from as far away as Suffolk, Downham Market and Norwich, and were selling everything from hog roast, cakes, Christmas wreaths, bric-a-brac, books and more.
Mrs Cornell added: "We also had a Christmas tree festival in the church where there were about 50 trees, and a lady called Carol Nichols, who was singing in the High Street for us."
Most Read
- 1 Theatre director's planning bid branded 'an attempt to rewrite history'
- 2 Light it up! Hundreds flock to Cromer Christmas festival
- 3 New 'boutique hotel' for hedgehogs opens in north Norfolk
- 4 Delving into north Norfolk's rich railway history with the U3A
- 5 Village sub postmistress hangs up her date stamp after 24 years
- 6 'I'd throw a massive street party' - Q&A with Tracey Ringwood
- 7 German filmmaker's 'love letter to Britain' features famous Norfolk show
- 8 Fury at bikers' who rode over dead seal pup
- 9 Bid to build 70-bed care home and 24 affordable houses
- 10 Wildlife's beauty on show in upcoming exhibition