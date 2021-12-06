Christmas market draws hundreds to high street

Gallery

People filled Stalham's High Street for the long awaited return of the town's Yuletide Market.

The Christmas event saw around 30 stalls set up shop in the thoroughfare, drawing hundreds of people throughout the day eager to get into the festive spirit.

Diana Cornell, who is part of the Stalham Area Business Forum, which organised the fair, said: "It was cold, but we had blue skies, and it was joyous to see so many children and families out and about, buying things and just enjoying themselves.

"Stalham has really put on a good show and the High Street looks so lovely."

Mrs Cornell said stallholders came from as far away as Suffolk, Downham Market and Norwich, and were selling everything from hog roast, cakes, Christmas wreaths, bric-a-brac, books and more.

Mrs Cornell added: "We also had a Christmas tree festival in the church where there were about 50 trees, and a lady called Carol Nichols, who was singing in the High Street for us."

Christine Milsom from DU Different Crafts at the Stalham Yuletide Market.

Michele Eagen from Wooden2 at the Stalham Yuletide Market.

Linda Seckalls from Hooly Bungalow Crafts at the Stalham Yuletide Market.

Claire Webb and Sammy Huntingford raising money for FAITH and CALM charities at Stalham Yuletide Market. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

