Published: 9:56 AM October 11, 2021

There might still be leaves on the trees and it's not yet Halloween - but local councils and volunteer groups across north Norfolk are already preparing for this year's Christmas events.

After last time round, when the district's switch-on festivals were cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, this winter people will be looking forward to some traditional festive fun.

Here is when the switch-on is taking place in your area and what you can expect at each event.

Aylsham Christmas lights. - Credit: Mark Bullimore

Aylsham

After a year's absence due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Christmas Lights Switch On returns on Friday, November 26.

There will be all the usual food, craft and fundraising stalls as well as live music and of course Santa will be in his grotto at Eclipse Hair Studio.

Stalls will be open from 5pm with the countdown to the lights switch on at 6.30pm.

Cromer

Plans are in hand to hold the Cromer Christmas Lights switch on event on Saturday, December 4 at 5.45pm.There will be the usual Christmas market, as well as stalls in the church. If you would like to book a stall, then please contact the town council at clerk@cromer-tc.gov.uk for a booking form.

The lights team has been busy over the summer period with maintenance and repair and they hope to introduce some new set-pieces this season.

Christmas trees on display in Cromer parish church.Photo: KAREN BETHELL - Credit: Archant

Meanwhile, the church of St Peter and St Paul in Cromer is seeking local groups, societies and charities that would like to take part in the Christmas Tree Festival at the church, which starts on Monday, November 29.

This is an opportunity to be part of a great community event, while, at the same time, publicising your group. For further details, please contact jackie.austin@cromer-church.org.uk

Christmas lights switch on in North Walsham, Picture: MARK BULLIMORE - Credit: Mark Bullimore/Mark Bullimore Ph

North Walsham

The event will take place on Saturday, November 27 at 2.30pm in the Market Place.

The town council still has stall availability for the event. Please email nwchristmaslights@gmail.com for more information.

Father Christmas will arrive at 3.30pm.

Holt Christmas lights switch on 2017.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Holt

The Holt Christmas Lights event kicks off from 5.30pm on Friday, November 19 at the town's Market Place. The entertainment will include the 'Panto Race'. Now into its fifth year, this hard-fought contest invloves 15 or more horses bolting down the High Street for the chance to grab the esteemed @Sowerbys Cup. Competing ‘panto’ horses are a three-piece composition made up of two-part horse, one-part handler all sponsored by Holt traders.

At 7pm the lights are switched on with a firework display. A live band then takes centre stage through to the last encore at 9pm.

Stalham

The town's High Street will have a Victorian-themed Yuletide market on Sunday, December 5 from 1pm-5pm.

There will be more than 40 stalls, live music and a Christmas tree festival inside St Mary's Church. Period costumes are encouraged.

Mundesley

Although full details are ye tto be confirmed, the event is provisionally scheduled for Sunday, November 28.

Like last year, there will be no Santa's Grotto due to the pandemic - but he will ride around the village, giving out gifts to children.

Sheringham

The town's switch-on has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

The secretary of Sheringham Carnival, which normally organised the celebration, said: “Decisions had to be made earlier in the year in regards to the uncertainty of the Covid-19 situation, and as such we are not in a position to put on an event.”