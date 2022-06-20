News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Bin-Suhayl wins chess tourney after exciting play-off

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:02 PM June 20, 2022
John Wickham, chair of Norfolk County Chess Association, left, presents the Greg Tebble Cup to tournament winner Ieysaa Bin-Suhayl. - Credit: Alan Page - North Norfolk Chess Club

Some of East Anglia's top chess players faced off across chequered boards at a 'blitz chess' tournament in Sheringham to mark a club's centenary. 

Ieysaa Bin-Suhayl from Broadland Chess Club won a 'championship' section - and was awarded the Greg Tebble Cup - after an exciting play-off against Martin Walker from Norwich Dons Chess Club.

Ieysaa Bin-Suhayl, left, plays Martin Walker in the blitz chess tournament at the Morley Club in Sheringham. - Credit: Alan Page - North Norfolk Chess Club

Thirty players took part in the tournament at the Morley Club - a sports and social club in Cromer Road - which was founded in 1920. 

David May from St John’s Chess Club, Norwich, won a 'challengers' section and the top scoring North Norfolk Chess Club players were Robin Blackwell, Alex Evans and Jack Evans.

Tony Larner, north Norfolk club member, said: “We are very pleased how the event went and are particularly grateful for the support provided by The Morley Club today and for our regular Friday evening club nights.”

Visit www.northnorfolkchessclub.org.uk to find out more about north Norfolk chess. 

Players face off over the chess boards at the Morley Club in Sheringham. - Credit: Alan Page - North Norfolk Chess Club


