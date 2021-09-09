Could you perform in this upcoming opera?

Published: 8:06 AM September 9, 2021

The North Norfolk Chamber Opera will host The Coronation of Poppea in May 2022 - Credit: The North Norfolk Chamber Opera

Two nights of music are being held to give people a taste of an upcoming opera and to see if they would like to audition to be part of the show.

Next year, the North Norfolk Chamber Opera will put on a production of The Coronation of Poppea, by Claudio Monteverdi.

The opera was composed specifically to be performed in a church and is destined to be put on in St Margaret’s Church, Cley, in May 2022.

But in order to attract interest from people who might want to audition, the group is putting on two nights of from the opera.

The performances will take place on September 13 and 20 from 7.30pm at The Holt Youth Project in Old Station Way.

Auditions for the 20 named roles in The Coronation of Poppea will be held shortly afterwards. No auditions are necessary to sing as part of the ensemble.

For full details visit www.northnorfolkchamberopera.co.uk.