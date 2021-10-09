News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
More than £1,000 raised for charities at Fakenham fundraiser

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:15 PM October 9, 2021   
NNDC chairmans ball

Cllr Jeremy Punchard, in the middle, with Firefighters Charity reps Stefan Rider, Eastern District Mngr. and John Baker, Station Manager for Fakenham, Wells Holt and Sheringham. - Credit: NNDC

More than £1,000 has been raised for a pair of charities at an event in Fakenham.

Councillor Jeremy Punchard, chairman of North Norfolk District Council, hosted the fundraiser in the Prince of Wales stand at the town's racecourse on Thursday (October 7).

An employee of the Fire and Rescue Service, he chose Norfolk and Waveney Mind and the Firefighters Charity as the beneficiaries of £1,170.

One of the decommissioned fire helmets

One of the decommissioned fire helmets customized by local artists at a fundraising event in Fakenham. - Credit: NNDC

The Firefighters Charity donated some decommissioned helmets, which have been customized by local artists and were on show at the event.

They will then be auctioned off at a later date at an event at the Sir Isaac Newton College in Norwich.

Norfolk and Waveney Mind were accompanied by David Warde, who has become an ambassador for the charity since using their help to get through a chapter in his life struggling with mental health.

Norfolk and Waveney Mind at Fakenham fundraiser

Norfolk and Waveney Mind: Louise Jordan-Hall - Chair of Trustees, Pete Boczko - CEO, David Warde - Ambassador, with Cllr Jeremy Punchard, chairman of NNDC (third from the left). - Credit: NNDC

Mr Warde said that calls to them had gone up 200pc during Covid.

The event was sponsored by local businesses to donate to local causes.


