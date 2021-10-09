More than £1,000 raised for charities at Fakenham fundraiser
- Credit: NNDC
More than £1,000 has been raised for a pair of charities at an event in Fakenham.
Councillor Jeremy Punchard, chairman of North Norfolk District Council, hosted the fundraiser in the Prince of Wales stand at the town's racecourse on Thursday (October 7).
An employee of the Fire and Rescue Service, he chose Norfolk and Waveney Mind and the Firefighters Charity as the beneficiaries of £1,170.
The Firefighters Charity donated some decommissioned helmets, which have been customized by local artists and were on show at the event.
They will then be auctioned off at a later date at an event at the Sir Isaac Newton College in Norwich.
You may also want to watch:
Norfolk and Waveney Mind were accompanied by David Warde, who has become an ambassador for the charity since using their help to get through a chapter in his life struggling with mental health.
Mr Warde said that calls to them had gone up 200pc during Covid.
Most Read
- 1 'They are bulldozing it through' - Town's fears over plans for another 550 homes
- 2 Ride on a ghost train in north Norfolk this month
- 3 Man fined £200 for fly-tipping at beauty spot
- 4 One of North Norfolk's 'most sought after' homes is up for rent
- 5 Affordable housing and care home bid a 'win-win' for Sheringham
- 6 Chief constable describes jailed Norfolk officer's actions as deplorable
- 7 Leisure centre offers new bungee fitness classes
- 8 'Busiest day ever' - Heritage railway sees bumper summer
- 9 £2.5m earmarked to fight fuel poverty and improve housing
- 10 'Diminished opportunities' - Job loss fears over plans for 43 homes
The event was sponsored by local businesses to donate to local causes.