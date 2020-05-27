Search

‘People are genuinely very grateful’ - town’s shops power on through lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:05 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 27 May 2020

Jackie Ward at Mundesley Road Stores in North Walsham has been helping customers beat the queues during lockdown. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Archant

North Walsham’s independent shops have been helping shoppers beat the queues during lockdown.

CD Page, the town’s tobacconist and sweet shop has remained open, closing for only three days while owner Colin Page, 50, checked it was legal to reopen.

He has gone the extra mile in order to satisfy North Walsham’s sweet-toothed, even making deliveries to elderly customers on his way home.

The shop still sees around two thirds of the customers it usually would, and Mr Page added he had seen an uptick in footfall in recent weeks.

Mr Page said: “It’s not like it would’ve been normally, nothing like it, but we are open, people are coming in and out, and we are doing something.

“People seem pleased to see us here and the regular customers are out and about.”

You may also want to watch:

The shop, which is open from 9.30am, has been operating a one in, one out policy and has piled up boxes in front of the counter in order to comply with social distancing rules, with plans to introduce a screen.

Mundesley Road Stores, which has been open throughout lockdown, has seen an outpouring of thanks from Walsham families after carrying out daily deliveries around the town.

Manager Jackie Ward said business was booming during lockdown, with a three in, three out policy ensuring customers remain socially distant.

Ms Ward said: “We got really, really busy when it all started, we allow three people in the shop at a time and people have been very good. You get the odd one or two that just march straight in, but otherwise it’s been really good.

“Business has been up, but obviously you’ve got Sainsbury’s round the corner and they’ve been queuing around the car park, whereas here they just queue for a little while and we do sell everything that they do.”

Computer repair shop, the Tech Geeks, has been soldiering on with a ‘locked door’ policy during lockdown after they were advised to close.

Technician, Kyle Locke, said business had been mixed, although many home workers were still in need of remote assistance.

He said: “We’re doing collections and repairs and things like that and at the moment there’s just one of us in the workshop and one at home on the phones. Business has been fluctuating, sometimes it’s been really busy, other times quiet.”

