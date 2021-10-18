Hotel in north Norfolk named one of the best in the UK

Published: 11:29 AM October 18, 2021

The Blakeney Hotel was award four AA Red Stars at this year's virtual awards ceremony - Credit: Nick Butcher

A hotel in north Norfolk has been named one of the best in the country.

The Blakeney Hotel was awarded four AA Red Stars for its outstanding level of hospitality and service.

The AA announced the winners for its Red Star awards during a virtual ceremony on Monday, October 18.

Red Stars are the top accolade awarded to hotels by the AA and are given to businesses which offer the best customer experience and the highest level of service.

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media, said: “As the hospitality industry reopens after a challenging year, it is an honour to announce our latest AA Red Star winners.

"With the public looking forward to travelling further afield once again, it is inspiring to see hotels like these offering impeccable service and exceptional stays, providing guests with a comfortable and reassuring return to the hospitality sector.”

The AA star rating scheme was introduced in 1908 and are awarded annually to the best hotels in the country.