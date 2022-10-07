'Flies and maggots' in north Norfolk bins due to collection delays

There have been ongoing delays with bin collections in north Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

Householders in north Norfolk are contending with "maggots and flies" building up in their rubbish bins because of collection delays, an MP has said.

People across the North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) area have faced delays and missed bin collections since contactor Serco introduced new routes on September 5.

And now, North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said his office had received reports of delays across the constituency - and residents experiencing problems in contacting Serco.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker. - Credit: Public Domain

Writing to the district council, Mr Baker said: "This seems not to be a few incidents but problems all over the constituency. I am told Serco have no system to identify when bins have not been emptied either, compounding the problem.

"One family told me they have maggots and flies building up in their rubbish because their bin was not emptied for so long."

Mr Baker said people had been complaining that Serco's customer service was "slow and unhelpful".

He added: "Residents are left waiting on the phone for long periods of time with no resolve."

George Roach, Serco's senior contract manager, said: “We would like to apologise to residents who may have experienced disruption to their collections as the new collection routes bed in.

"Our crews have been working extended hours to minimise any disruption and we would like to thank them for all of their hard work and support.”

The issue was raised at Wednesday's NNDC full council meeting by the council leader, Tim Adams.

North Norfolk District Council leader Tim Adams. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Mr Adams said: “We have seen the changes to the collection routes and efficiencies necessary to avoid waste freighters travelling unnecessarily long distances.

“This has emerged due to housing growth and other concerns, and will need review from time to time.”

Mr Adams said factors behind the delays included staff being unfamiliar with the new routes and the additional, unexpected bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral.

He added: “However, it is the case that things really should be evening out by now and I’m monitoring this closely as the council seeks to work with its contractor to overcome these issues.

“The number of missed bins are appreciably smaller than when this arose and I hope to see matters get back to normal very soon.”

Mr Adams said he was also "looking forward" to joining a freighter on one of its rounds to get a better understanding of the challenges they face.



