News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

'Flies and maggots' in north Norfolk bins due to collection delays

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:20 PM October 7, 2022
Updated: 1:22 PM October 7, 2022
There have been ongoing delays with bin collections in north Norfolk. 

There have been ongoing delays with bin collections in north Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

Householders in north Norfolk are contending with "maggots and flies" building up in their rubbish bins because of collection delays, an MP has said. 

People across the North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) area have faced delays and missed bin collections since contactor Serco introduced new routes on September 5.

And now, North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said his office had received reports of delays across the constituency - and residents experiencing problems in contacting Serco. 

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker. - Credit: Public Domain

Writing to the district council, Mr Baker said: "This seems not to be a few incidents but problems all over the constituency. I am told Serco have no system to identify when bins have not been emptied either, compounding the problem. 

"One family told me they have maggots and flies building up in their rubbish because their bin was not emptied for so long."

Mr Baker said people had been complaining that Serco's customer service was "slow and unhelpful".

He added: "Residents are left waiting on the phone for long periods of time with no resolve."

Most Read

  1. 1 Mobile home site sold for £1.7m
  2. 2 Claims coastal town's 'cavorting' rats are now a 'tourist attraction'
  3. 3 Second-home owners could face 100pc council tax hike
  1. 4 New North Norfolk lifeboat arrival date revealed
  2. 5 Holkham Estate unveils latest phase of multi-million pound redevelopment
  3. 6 Family pays tribute to town's 'kind and fun' football fan
  4. 7 When to put the clocks back as British Summer Time ends this month
  5. 8 'Clap for Harry' planned for Norwich City game in boy's memory
  6. 9 Norfolk town named one of best alternative holiday destinations in UK
  7. 10 Beers, free pizza and 'lovely views' at brewery's event to celebrate move

George Roach, Serco's senior contract manager, said: “We would like to apologise to residents who may have experienced disruption to their collections as the new collection routes bed in.

"Our crews have been working extended hours to minimise any disruption and we would like to thank them for all of their hard work and support.”

The issue was raised at Wednesday's NNDC full council meeting by the council leader, Tim Adams.

Tim Adams, leader of the North Norfolk District Council.

North Norfolk District Council leader Tim Adams. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Mr Adams said: “We have seen the changes to the collection routes and efficiencies necessary to avoid waste freighters travelling unnecessarily long distances.

“This has emerged due to housing growth and other concerns, and will need review from time to time.”

Mr Adams said factors behind the delays included staff being unfamiliar with the new routes and the additional, unexpected bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral.

He added: “However, it is the case that things really should be evening out by now and I’m monitoring this closely as the council seeks to work with its contractor to overcome these issues.

“The number of missed bins are appreciably smaller than when this arose and I hope to see matters get back to normal very soon.”

Mr Adams said he was also "looking forward" to joining a freighter on one of its rounds to get a better understanding of the challenges they face.


North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Jean Nobb, Jackie Overton, Heather Colk and Christine Hill at Joyful West's Shellfish Bar

Sadness as seafood bar closes after more than 100 years in business

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Guitarist Gordon Giltrap is coming to Sharrington village hall in north Norfolk. 

Guitar legend to play at Norfolk village hall

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Lee Curtis

Norfolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 37-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Sally Davis, left, and Joanna Betts, owners at the Burlington Berties boutique hotel at Sheringham.

Gallery

Gin house, restaurant and cocktail bar among big plans for 'boutique' hotel

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon