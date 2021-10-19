News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Popular beach wheelchairs to roll out across north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:27 PM October 19, 2021   
Helen Bowmer with mum, Wanna, using one of the beach wheelchairs at Cromer. 

Helen Bowmer with mum, Wanna, using one of the beach wheelchairs at Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Victor Bowmer

Their wheels would look at home on a Mars rover. 

And the terrain these specially-designed wheelchairs have to navigate can be as rugged as the red planet: north Norfolk's shingle beaches. 

North Norfolk District Council has bought the wheelchairs for use on Cromer and Sheringham beaches. 

North Norfolk District Council has bought the wheelchairs for use on Cromer and Sheringham beaches. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Two of the beach wheelchairs - which cost  £2,634 each -  have had a warm reception since being made available to visitors to Cromer and Sheringham beaches over summer. 

And now Virginia Gay, North Norfolk District Council's portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture, said more beaches are set to benefit. 

North Norfolk district councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture,

North Norfolk district councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture. - Credit: Supplied by Virginia Gay

"We are considering rolling them out to other beaches in north Norfolk because of the really warm reception that they've had," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"We thought they would be a good idea and be welcomed, but the response has surprised us with how positive it has been."

Mrs Gay said Mundesley and Sea Palling - which are also 'Blue Flag' beaches - could be next to get the wheelchairs, but there had also been interest expressed in having one at Bacton. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Hotel in north Norfolk named one of the best in the UK
  2. 2 'She shouted for 90 minutes': Councillor guilty of harassing railway staff
  3. 3 Car overturns in north Norfolk crash
  1. 4 Seal charity to take 'unprecendented' action to protect Norfolk seal colony
  2. 5 Country park awarded 'Green Flag' for 17th year in a row
  3. 6 Christmas Lights Walk with toasted marshmallows coming to garden
  4. 7 Norfolk rugby star takes indefinite leave due to wife's illness
  5. 8 Callum, 9, finds mystery bone while fossil hunting on the beach
  6. 9 The most popular baby names in Norfolk in 2020 are revealed
  7. 10 See inside former brewery transformed into a cottage for sale for £875k

"It is important to make sure first of all that any new beach wheelchairs may be safely stored in a convenient location," she added.

Victor Bowmer and his daughter Helen, using one of the beach wheelchairs at Cromer. 

Victor Bowmer and his daughter Helen, using one of the beach wheelchairs at Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Victor Bowmer

Helen Bowmer with mum, Wanna, using one of the beach wheelchairs at Cromer. 

Helen Bowmer with mum, Wanna, using one of the beach wheelchairs at Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Victor Bowmer

Among the fans of the new wheelchairs have been Victor and Wanna Bowmer and their daughter Helen, 35, from Cambridge. 

Mr Bowmer said it had been a thrill for them to be able to go right up to the waves  - an experience they had never before been able to share so easily with their daughter, a lifelong wheelchair user.

He said: "The wheels are so big you can ride over all of the rocks without any problems at all. I'd never been able to take her onto the beach before without having to carry her. 

A beach wheelchair on Cromer beach.

A beach wheelchair on Cromer beach. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

"There are some limitations on it - it depends how mobile the person is - but for us it was ideal and I'd definitely recommend it."

Mr Bowmer said the wheelchair had drawn a lot of interest from people who had seen Helen use it on the beach. 

The wheelchairs are free to hire and can be booked online at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/tasks/your-community/book-a-beach-wheelchair

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Gangway, a new cocktail bar in Sheringham, with owner William Chandler

Cocktail bar with 'European feel' opens in Sheringham

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The Original Factory Shop will open its brand-new store in the North Norfolk Retail Park in Cromer on October 14. 

The Original Factory Shop to open new site in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Brenda Barnes being treated by paramedics after she was knocked to the

Woman's hip broken after 'rugby tackle' by pair of dogs

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast.

Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon