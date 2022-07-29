News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'Battle of the Beaches' contest to decide north Norfolk's favourite

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:46 PM July 29, 2022
North Norfolk District Council is hosting a Battle of the Beaches contest. 

Finding the most popular beach in north Norfolk is the goal of a new lighthearted competition.

North Norfolk District Council is launching the Battle of the Beaches, with a roster of 16 beaches going head-to-head in the style of the Football World Cup.

For example, Bacton beach will compete with Sheringham for a spot in the quarter finals, while Sea Palling goes up against Horsey and Waxham faces off against Holkham. 

Councillor Virginia Gay, the council's portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture, said: "We’re so fortunate here in North Norfolk – no two beaches are the same and there’s something for everyone at each stretch of the coast.

District council chairman Virginia Gay

Councillor Virginia Gay. - Credit: Karen Bethell

"Not only do we have excellent water quality and local amenities, but our coastal towns also have appealing tourist offerings and plenty for both visitors and residents to have a wonderful day by the beach.”

The contest starts in August 1, and can be followed on the council's social media channels until the overall winner is crowned on August 29. 


