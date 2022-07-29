'Battle of the Beaches' contest to decide north Norfolk's favourite

Finding the most popular beach in north Norfolk is the goal of a new lighthearted competition.

North Norfolk District Council is launching the Battle of the Beaches, with a roster of 16 beaches going head-to-head in the style of the Football World Cup.

For example, Bacton beach will compete with Sheringham for a spot in the quarter finals, while Sea Palling goes up against Horsey and Waxham faces off against Holkham.

Councillor Virginia Gay, the council's portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture, said: "We’re so fortunate here in North Norfolk – no two beaches are the same and there’s something for everyone at each stretch of the coast.

Councillor Virginia Gay. - Credit: Karen Bethell

"Not only do we have excellent water quality and local amenities, but our coastal towns also have appealing tourist offerings and plenty for both visitors and residents to have a wonderful day by the beach.”

The contest starts in August 1, and can be followed on the council's social media channels until the overall winner is crowned on August 29.



