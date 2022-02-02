Bathing water off north Norfolk coast is 'excellent'

People on the beach at East Runton, with Cromer Pier in the background. - Credit: Richard Brunton

Bathing waters off the north Norfolk coast have once again been classified as 'excellent', according to the government.

The classifications are based on Environment Agency data and will be in place for 2022, meaning North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) can apply to keep 'blue flag' status Cromer, East Runton, Mundesley, Sea Palling, Sheringham and West Runton beaches.

Water quality is one of the key measures under the Blue Flag scheme. Last year old 77 beaches around England's coastline were given the award, and another 44 in Wales.

North Norfolk district councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture. - Credit: Supplied by Virginia Gay

Councillor Virginia Gay, NNDC’s portfolio holder for culture and wellbeing, commented: “At North Norfolk District Council we're immensely proud of our six Blue Flag beaches. They are quite an achievement.

"But we're already thinking of next year when we hope to be reporting the same cheering news to our residents and visitors, plus maybe one day we'll have seven Blue Flag beaches to report.”