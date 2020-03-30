Search

Can you solve anagrams to win a print of beautiful north Norfolk?

PUBLISHED: 11:34 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 30 March 2020

Sheringham based photographer and videographer, Chris Taylor. Picture: Supplied by Chris Taylor

Sheringham based photographer and videographer, Chris Taylor. Picture: Supplied by Chris Taylor

Archant

A north Norfolk photographer has put together a couple of anagram competitions to keep people amused during the coronavirus lockdown.

Chris Taylor, of Sheringham, has prepared two puzzle sheets - embedded in this story - based on north Norfolk place names.

Mr Taylor, who is offering a prize for the puzzles, which have already been published on social media, said: “They have been well received online since many people need a distraction at these times.

“All correct answers sent to my email address go into a draw next week to receive a free 18x12 inch landscape print of their choice from my online landscape gallery - one prize per anagram competition.”

Answers can be emailed to Mr Taylor at info@christaylorphoto.co.uk. The competition closes at midday on April 4.

A view of the beach huts at Wells beach. Picture: Chris TaylorA view of the beach huts at Wells beach. Picture: Chris Taylor

A view of Cley Windmill and village in north Norfolk. Picture: Chris TaylorA view of Cley Windmill and village in north Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor

