Can you solve anagrams to win a print of beautiful north Norfolk?
PUBLISHED: 11:34 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 30 March 2020
Archant
A north Norfolk photographer has put together a couple of anagram competitions to keep people amused during the coronavirus lockdown.
Chris Taylor, of Sheringham, has prepared two puzzle sheets - embedded in this story - based on north Norfolk place names.
Mr Taylor, who is offering a prize for the puzzles, which have already been published on social media, said: “They have been well received online since many people need a distraction at these times.
“All correct answers sent to my email address go into a draw next week to receive a free 18x12 inch landscape print of their choice from my online landscape gallery - one prize per anagram competition.”
Answers can be emailed to Mr Taylor at info@christaylorphoto.co.uk. The competition closes at midday on April 4.