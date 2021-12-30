Banksy's crabs chosen as north Norfolk's Moment of the Year

A Banksy piece of street art which as appeared on the sea wall in Cromer. - Credit: Archant

A gang of crabs with a sign saying 'luxury rentals only' caused a stir when they showed up in Cromer last summer.

And their mysterious appearance, at the hands of street artist Bansky, has been chosen as Moment of the Year in the 2021 North Norfolk News Awards, ahead of the other shortlisted nominees, the North Walsham Fireworks and the Aylsham Food Festival.

In July, Banksy visited the Norfolk coast leaving behind a number of artworks that together form the "Great British Spraycation".

The Banksy artwork on a sea wall on the east beach in Cromer. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

The mural on the sea wall of Cromer's east beach drew visitors to the town and was hailed by campaigners as highlighting the problems caused by too many second homes in the area.

In August, North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) completed work coating the artwork with varnish to protect it from the elements, as it sits on a sea defence below the high water mark, for as long as possible.







