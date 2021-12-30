News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Banksy's crabs chosen as north Norfolk's Moment of the Year

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 7:00 AM December 30, 2021
A Banksy piece of street art which as appeared on the sea wall in Cromer.

A Banksy piece of street art which as appeared on the sea wall in Cromer. - Credit: Archant

A gang of crabs with a sign saying 'luxury rentals only' caused a stir when they showed up in Cromer last summer.

And their mysterious appearance, at the hands of street artist Bansky, has been chosen as Moment of the Year in the 2021 North Norfolk News Awards, ahead of the other shortlisted nominees, the North Walsham Fireworks and the Aylsham Food Festival.

In July, Banksy visited the Norfolk coast leaving behind a number of artworks that together form the "Great British Spraycation". 

The Banksy artwork on a sea wall on the east beach in Cromer. 

The Banksy artwork on a sea wall on the east beach in Cromer. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

The mural on the sea wall of Cromer's east beach drew visitors to the town and was hailed by campaigners as highlighting the problems caused by too many second homes in the area.

In August, North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) completed work coating the artwork with varnish to protect it from the elements, as it sits on a sea defence below the high water mark, for as long as possible. 



Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stephen "the egg man" Browne on his stall at Fakenham Thursday market

Obituary

Obituary: Man who sold 'best eggs in Norfolk' dies from cancer aged 58

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
It is hoped a roundabout could be built at the busy Holway Road junction. Inset, county councillor Judy Oliver. 

Hopes levelling up fund could bring 'critical' £1.7m roundabout

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The longboat blazes as the tide comes in on the beach during the Viking Festival at Sheringham. Pict

Viking festival planned for Easter break next year

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Bridget Mayes pictured at the Tower of London

Obituary

Obituary: Former seaside care home manager dubbed a Cromer 'legend'

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon