Businesses challenged to offer 100 apprenticeships in north Norfolk

One hundred people across north Norfolk could be brought a step closer to employment under a new scheme.

The North Norfolk 100 Apprenticeships Challenge will be launched by Duncan Baker MP at Paston College in North Walsham on October 20.

He has teamed up with the Department for Work and Pensions, Norfolk County Council and North Norfolk District Council, along with commercial partners, to work together to offer 100 apprenticeships from businesses that would not normally offer them over the next two years.

The event will include speeches from local businesses as well as previous and current apprentices.

Mr Baker said: "My experience in business before I entered parliament made a lasting impression on me.

"It showed that when you invest in young people, believe in what they can do and give them a chance to shine, you will be amazed by what they can achieve."

Tickets can be booked on eventbrite.











