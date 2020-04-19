Search

Garden centres working ‘every waking hour’ but future after coronavirus remains unclear

PUBLISHED: 09:02 19 April 2020

Ben Youngs, one of the directors of North Walsham Garden Centre. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Ben Youngs, one of the directors of North Walsham Garden Centre. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Garden centres have reported a surge in demand as people turn to gardening in self-isolation.

Some centres have closed all together while others are offering delivery-only services.

Business has been buoyant at North Walsham Garden Centre, which has stayed open for deliveries only.

Director Ben Youngs said five people were still working there while the other 20 staff were on furlough.

Mr Youngs said demand for deliveries had been strong, but they were only doing about a third of the business they would in a ‘normal’ year.

He said: “This would normally be our peak time, which sets us up for the whole year. The weather has also been brilliant for gardening, I would have expected it to be one of our most successful years if it wasn’t for [the lockdown].

“There’s been a lot of demand for things like fence paint, bedding plants and tomato plants.

“There’s been a huge rise in sales of vegetable seeds as well - a lot of kids are learning how to garden and there was definitely some people preparing for the worst.”

Mr Youngs said the centre’s restaurant was closed, and aside from himself and his aunt, who is also a director, other staff members working all lived alone and were careful to practice social distancing.

He said unlike some businesses they had not needed to throw away any stock.

Mr Youngs said: “It’s mostly nurseries that have been affected by that. We’ve been really careful with our ordering, and getting just what we need from local nurseries.”

James Debbage, joint owner of Green Pastures in Bergh Apton which is closed apart from the farm shop and post office, said he was unsure if his garden centre would survive after the pandemic.

He said: “I hope we do but it is difficult to know what is round the corner because the whole situation evolves day by day and we just react to it.”

Mr Debbage has had to stand down half of staff although some have been redeployed to other areas of the business.

Demand, however, for gardening products has swelled with Mr Debbage ‘working every waking hour’ to fulfil orders.

But he said costs were up, as work was now more labour intensive, so may not reflect in profit.

Plans for new McDonald’s with drive-through approved

An artist's impression of how the new McDonald's off Holt Road, Cromer could look. Image: Planning documents

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus in Hong Kong - An inside view from a Norfolk teacher

Norfolk teacher Daniel Pagan is living in Hong Kong. He has shared his experience of what the coronavirus outbreak has been like there. Images: Supplied by Daniel Pagan

Percentage of children getting first choice school climbs - but almost 600 miss out

Primary school admissions for 2020 are being announced on April 16. Picture: Getty Images

