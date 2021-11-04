Nominate now in the North Norfolk News Awards 2021

The North Norfolk News Awards 2021 seek to recognise quiet achievers - including teachers - across the community. - Credit: Supplied by Richard Batson

Nominations have already started coming in for the first-ever North Norfolk News Awards.

Following the launch last week, suggestions have been coming in from across the district for individuals and organisations who have made a difference to the people around them.

New for 2021, the awards are this newspaper's way of celebrating North Norfolk's caring and diverse community, and helping those that go above and beyond get the recognition they deserve.

The North Norfolk News Awards 2021. - Credit: Archant

Stuart Anderson, North Norfolk News' chief reporter, said: "From personal struggles to national lockdowns, the pandemic has been the most challenging period most of us have ever had to live through.

"But out of these difficult times we've seen people in towns and villages come together in ways they never have before.

You may also want to watch:

"From the pub landlord who has run a fundraiser for charity, to the teacher who has put in long hours to benefit children, or the retired neighbour who helps anyone they can out of the goodness of their heart.

"North Norfolk is full of unsung heroes and quiet achievers who have done amazing things for their community or for other people, often without expecting anything in return.

North Norfolk News chief reporter Stuart Anderson. - Credit: Steve Adams

"So if you know someone who deserves to be nominated for our North Norfolk News Awards 2021, please put them forward in one of our eight categories to be shortlisted."

Do you know someone worthy of an award? - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The categories are:

Business owner of the year

Pub landlord of the year

Teacher of the year

Community hero

Young person of the year

Moment of the year

Fresh idea of the year (a new event or initiative)

Uniformed hero of the year

Category winners will receive a gift and get a special write up in these pages towards the end of the year.

It is easy to nominate someone by using the form embedded on this page. You don't need to fill out every category, just the ones where you know of a person or group who wish to nominate.