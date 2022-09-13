Charities get more than £10,000 from now-shut café

Sue Pope, left, and Carol Pickering, when North Lodge Cafe reopened at the start of July. - Credit: Ashley Pickering

Three charities which support people in need will each get a share of more than £10,000 raised at a community café.

Sue Pope, director of the now closed North Lodge Café at Cromer's North Lodge Park, said she was delighted just over £3,542 would go to each of the charities Cromer Cares, Cromer Community Fridge and Larder and the North Norfolk Food Bank.

The café closed in mid-August, just six weeks after it opened, and less than two months before its licence from the council was due to expire.

Mrs Pope said the early closure was due to a combination of sickness, holidays and a shortage of volunteers.

She said: "Sadly, we could not get to the end of our licence period, September 30, but I always said without the volunteers it could not happen.

"However, our team of volunteers did make it happen for those few weeks of which we can all be so proud for giving our time which in turn helped our Cromer community.

"I would like to thank all of our customers and supporters who helped us to make this happen.”

Mrs Pope said Val McCampling approached her earlier in the year to ask if she could help get the café - which previously operated as North Lodge Tea Rooms - open again.

She said Val and Nigel McCampling made a large donation towards the start up and running costs of the café.

Mrs Pope said: "Had we been able to get enough volunteers who knows what we could have achieved but that was not to be, however, in those few weeks we certainly have made a difference to the local charities who can help Cromer locals with food and something towards their energy bills."

Cromer Cares was set up during the coronavirus pandemic to provide a food and medicine delivery service and telephone befriending.

The Cromer Community Fridge and Larder - also known as the JustGiving Community Fridge - is based at Merchants Place, and is aimed at reducing food waste.

The North Norfolk Food Bank, based at the town's Methodist church, provides in-date food to people in need.