Sir Norman Lamb named choral society president

Sir Norman lamb has become president of the Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society. - Credit: Archant

North Norfolk's former MP Sir Norman Lamb has become the new president of the Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society.

Sir Norman follows in the footsteps of former presidents Lord Robin Walpole and the opera singer Ian Wallace.

He said he was delighted to take on the role.

Sir Norman said: "I am acutely aware of the difference that listening to music or singing can have in improving our mental health, whether it is reducing stress or helping those with dementia, and the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic have in particular highlighted the positive impact the creative arts can have on our health and wellbeing.

"Now that public performances are able to take place again, it is really important when we can to attend and support these events.”

Sir Norman was North Norfolk MP from 2001 to 2019.

The choir’s next concert, Awake my Soul, will be at Cromer Parish Church on Saturday, April 30 at 7pm.