Phllippa Bonomally, 70, from Costessey in Norwich, with her children's book about a mischievous hedgehog. - Credit: EACH

A Norfolk author is hoping her book about a mischievous hedgehog raises funds for a pair of charities.

Phillipa Bonomally, 70, has written The Cathedral Hedgehogs for children between the ages of four and eight.

The book, which has a Christmas theme, costs £5 and proceeds will be split between East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) and Hedgehog Haven rescue centre in North Walsham.

Ms Bonomally said of the book: “It kept me going throughout lockdown and the idea came when my cousin found a poorly baby hedgehog in her garden. She lives in Cathedral Close.

“We took it to the vets and, thankfully, it made a full recovery. That’s what inspired me to write a children’s story.

“The main character is a naughty hedgehog called Benedict, born in a compost heap belonging to the Bishop of Norwich.

“The book is in two parts and I left him at the top of the cathedral spire at the end of the first story. I then wrote a sequel to get him down."

In the second part, Benedict has to be rescued by a steeplejack and goes on a big adventure, getting into all sorts of mischief and meeting other animals, including more hedgehogs, an owl and a group of singing bats. He also has a scrape with a hungry badger.

'The Cathedral Hedgehog', written and illustrated by Phillippa Bonomally, on display at the EACH shop in Cromer. - Credit: EACH

Two hundred copies of the book have been printed and signed ‘With love from Benedict and Phillipa’.

They are on sale at EACH’s shops in Unthank Road, Norwich and in Cromer.

Ms Bonomally, who lives in Costessey, said: “I’m very proud of it and the black-and-white illustrations have come out well.

“I’m delighted to be supporting two very special charities. I love hedgehogs so was keen to support Hedgehog Haven.

“As for EACH, it’s hard to think of a better or more worthy charity right here in the heart of our community."

EACH supports families and cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions.

Marian Grimes from Hedgehog Haven looks after scores of hedgehogs in a specially-equipped building at the back of her home, feeding the hoglets until they are big enough to be released into the wild.



















