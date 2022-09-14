Cley Calling Festival cancelled as mark of respect to Queen

This year's Cley Calling Festival has been cancelled in the wake of the death of the Queen.

The Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT) has also confirmed it will close visitor centres and offices on Monday, September 19, the day of the state funeral, but that places and spaces will remain open.

Those who had been planning to attend the festival, due to take place from Thursday, September 15, to Sunday, September 18, will be offered a full refund.

Walks will take place for those that would like to attend.

An NWT spokesperson said: "Over the coming days and weeks, many may seek solace in nature. We’ve thought long and hard about what the 'right' thing to do is, in such unprecedented circumstances.

"Taking inspiration from the Queen, we have chosen to act in line with our values, but with particular solemnity and respect during this period of national mourning."



