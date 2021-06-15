Wildlife trust members quizzed on future offering

Published: 2:07 PM June 15, 2021

The Norfolk Wildlife Trust's local members' group for north Norfolk is surveying its members about how it should operate in a 'post-Covid' world.

In a message to members, chairman of the local group Andy Clarke asked if there would be support for restarting its former programme of winter talks at Cley Village Hall, or if they would prefer to watch a broadcast at home.

Members were also asked if they would be interested in an increased programme of outdoor events instead of the winter talks.

The message read: "We are exploring the possibility of restarting a programme of events but we are aware that not everybody would feel happy at returning to the old style of winter meeting where we all meet for an evening talk in Cley Village Hall.

"Although many of us are missing the social aspects of catching up with friends, we recognise that there also legitimate concerns over gatherings in poorly ventilated spaces indoors, and how we manage refreshments."

To find out more about the group, visit www.norfolkwildlifetrust.org.uk/support-us/local-groups/north-norfolk-local-group.