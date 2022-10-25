News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Winter festival to focus on threats to nature

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:09 PM October 25, 2022
Eliot Lyne, chief executive of Norfolk Wildlife Trust.

Eliot Lyne, chief executive of Norfolk Wildlife Trust. - Credit: Eliot Lyne

The threats facing wildlife will go under the microscope at an upcoming festival called Cley Calling.

Taking place at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Cley Marshes Visitor Centre, the festival will run from December 1-4 and has the theme ‘standing up for nature’.

Craig Bennett, chief executive of the Wildlife Trusts.

Craig Bennett, chief executive of the Wildlife Trusts. - Credit: Trai Anfield

The headline event on December 1 will be a talk by the trust's chief executive Eliot Lyne alongside Craig Bennett, who runs the Wildlife Trusts.

Clare Whitelegg, NWT’s Cley engagement officer, said: “Nature across the globe is coming under increasing pressure. Here in North Norfolk we have such an incredible natural landscape, home to a wide range of inspiring wildlife and wild places. 

An egret in the sea lavender at Cley marshes.

An egret in the sea lavender at Cley marshes. - Credit: Wildlife Matters/David North

“During this winter’s Cley Calling we invite you to celebrate how each of us creates personal bonds to our local wild places, and hear more about how together, we can help protect and restore them.”

To find out more or book tickets, visit www.cleycalling.com

