Focus on conservation jobs at upcoming careers fair

Steven Duddell, from the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's future professionals scheme. The trust is planning to hold a careers fair for young people to learn about jobs in conservation. - Credit: NWT

Young people can learn how to launch a life in conservation at an upcoming careers fair.

Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT) plans to hold its first-ever Nature Jobs Careers Fair at Sheringham High School on Thursday, November 10.

Aimed at those aged 14, the fair will feature employees of NWT as well as other organisations working to protect Norfolk’s wildlife and natural landscape, such as the Hawk and Owl Trust, National Trust, Greenlight Trust, Norfolk Coast Partnership and the Norfolk Rivers Trust.

Isabelle Mudge, NWT education officer, said: “Our new conservation careers fair is aimed at young people who want to find out more about jobs to do with nature and wildlife in Norfolk.

Katy Day, from the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's future professionals scheme. The trust is planning to hold a careers fair for young people to learn about jobs in conservation. - Credit: NWT

“The Norfolk landscape is well-known throughout the UK for its rich wildlife and iconic landscapes.

"Our new event will offer young people a great opportunity to learn about the breadth of conservation work taking place across the county, and get inspired to consider a career helping to protect and restore Norfolk’s nature.

“From landscape management and wildlife recording to communications and inspiring community action, there is a career for everyone.

"We are all really looking forward to helping the next generation to take their first steps towards a job in such a vital sector.”

NWT hopes to make the fair - which is being funded by the Norfolk Coast Partnership and the Green Recovery Challenge Fund - an annual event.

It will take place from 5.30pm to 7.30pm and bookings are not required. Parking and refreshments will be available at the school.

Other events being planned by the NWT and the Norfolk Coast Partnership include a tree and woodland planting at the Trimingham Pilgrim Shelter, off Cromer Road, on Thursday, November 3, from 10am to 1pm.

There will also be a guided walk led by author and naturalist David North at NWT Cley and Salthouse Marshes on Friday, November 4, from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

On this four-mile circular walk, Mr North will talk about the impact periodic storm surges and flooding events have on the wildlife and landscape of Cley.

For more information, visit www.norfolkwildlifetrust.org.uk.