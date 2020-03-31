Video

Coronavirus: Norfolk theatre postpones summer season

Summer is on hold. Little Theatre director Debbie Thompson launching the summer season line-up with cast member and theatre marketing manager Steve Banks. Picture: Richard Batson Archant

A Norfolk theatre has postponed its milestone 60th anniversary summer season due to the coronavirus outbreak – but is vowing to hold it next year.

Sheringham Little Theatre had lined up a five-play season of dramatic gems that were due to make its diamond summer season sparkle.

But the venue, which is closed due to the pandemic, has rescheduled the six-week season, due to start in July, until 2021.

Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: “We were really excited about this summer’s big anniversary season, which we had specially designed to reflect our 60-year milestone. And we are still looking forward to staging it - but a year later than planned.

“We have been offering those people who have already booked for cancelled events – currently to the end of May - the chance to have a refund, credits or the chance to make a donation to the theatre – and most have made donations.”

