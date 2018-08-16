North Norfolk student who battled cancer achieves A grade results

Published: 4:47 PM August 16, 2018 Updated: 9:25 AM October 11, 2020

Lewis Goodall, now aged 19, was diagnosed with Burkitt's lymphoma at the start of his A-levels in 2016. Photo: Clare Burgess - Credit: Archant

A north Norfolk student who battled cancer during his A-levels has achieved two A grade results.

Lewis Goodall, now aged 19, was diagnosed with Burkitt's lymphoma at the start of his A-levels in 2016.

But the languages student, who lives in Norwich, spent just a few months away from Paston Sixth Form College undergoing chemotherapy in hospital, before returning to sit his exams.

Mr Goodall, who is now in remission, said: 'A lot of people didn't think I would be able to carry on.

'I finished my German exam and I did my business exam in the same year.

'I had to keep doing as well as I could - it didn't matter too much to me what happened.

'I just wanted to do well.'

And after resitting year 13, and completing a French A-level in one year, he has opened an envelope containing 2 A grades in French and Business, and will study French and Business Management at the University of East Anglia (UEA) from September.

Mr Goodall said: 'I'm really excited and I can't wait to start.'

He spent results day having a 'chilled day' celebrating with his mum, dad, brother and sister, and taking his girlfriend, a student at De Montfort University, out to lunch.

'She's really proud of me,' he added.

Helen Williams, head of A-Levels at Paston College said: 'I am so incredibly pleased for Lewis and all of his teachers are so proud of everything that he has achieved against the odds.'

She added: 'He has been a wonderfully hard working student and always strived to excel beyond all expectations which is a true testament to his character.

'All of us at Paston College would like to congratulate Lewis on his incredible achievement and wish him the very best of luck in his studies at the University of East Anglia.'