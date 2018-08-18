Man was nearly three times drink-drive limit

Published: 10:17 AM August 18, 2018 Updated: 9:25 AM October 11, 2020

A man was arrested for drink-driving in the early hours today. Picture: Norfolk Special Constables - Credit: Archant

A man was arrested for being nearly three times the drink-drive limit in the early hours today.

A spokesman for Norfolk Special Constabulary said he was arrested while they were carrying out a routine patrol in North Walsham at about 3.15am.

It was a busy night for the specials who had earlier helped ther colleagues as the annual Cromer Carnival wound down for another year.

Norfolk Specials tweeted: 'Great #teamworking tonight & early this morning - @CromerCarnival fancy dress, then after attending an rtc - one arrested for excess alcohol, no ins & no mot. Late finish but worth the effort #couldyou #7910.'