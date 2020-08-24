Beth Orton says her fans deserve ‘unique’ Norfolk show

English singer-songwriter Beth Orton from Lyng in East Dereham best known for her ‘folktronica’ is preparing to play two socially distant gigs on the salt marsh in Wells-next-to-sea this August. Picture: Peter Naylor and Coastal Exploration Company Archant

Beth Orton says she feels an extra responsibility to give her fans a great show as she prepares for a special socially-distanced gig off the Norfolk coast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

English singer-songwriter Beth Orton from Lyng in East Dereham best known for her ‘folktronica’ is preparing to play two socially distant gigs on the salt marsh in Wells-next-to-sea this August. Picture: Jo Metson Scott English singer-songwriter Beth Orton from Lyng in East Dereham best known for her ‘folktronica’ is preparing to play two socially distant gigs on the salt marsh in Wells-next-to-sea this August. Picture: Jo Metson Scott

The singer-songwriter, from Lyng, best known for her “folktronica”, is preparing to play two socially-distant gigs on the salt marsh in Wells later this month.

She played the gig partnered with Coastal Exploration Company last year, with a small fleet of five refurbished north Norfolk fishing boats being used as the stage and venue.

The gigs, on August 30 and 31, will be the only two live concerts she’ll perform this year – and she is aware this might be some people’s only chance to listen to live music this year.

“I feel for the people coming,” she said. “I want to make it special as this could be there only time they go out and listen to live music.

Beth Orton played the gig partnered with Coastal Exploration Company last year, with a small fleet of five refurbished north Norfolk fishing boats being used as the stage and venue. Picture: Peter Naylor and Coastal Exploration Company Beth Orton played the gig partnered with Coastal Exploration Company last year, with a small fleet of five refurbished north Norfolk fishing boats being used as the stage and venue. Picture: Peter Naylor and Coastal Exploration Company

“That is heartbreaking.”

Supported by her husband, folk singer Sam Amidon, they will play for around 26 people each night.

“It is scary, as there are no lights to hide behind,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“But, for me, it’s the most unique – you could go to the O2 and watch a big band and buy a t-shirt and a tote bag, but an experience like this will stay with you, it’s incredibly unique.”

For the singer, playing in her home county is always an amazing experience.

She said: “When it comes to a beautiful fishing boat in the middle of the marsh there is no place I’d rather be. It’s quintessential Norfolk.”

However, she does realise that this is an extreme way to make a gig happen.

Beth Orton performing at Latitude 2013. Beth Orton performing at Latitude 2013.

“We have to start thinking outside the box in a way to bring people together safely,” she said.

“It is very difficult and it draws attention to how far we have to go to reach people in a live environment.”

Despite the excitement for the gig, Mrs Orton said she cannot wait for more places to open up.

“I cannot wait for venues to reopen and get back on their feet, that is so important,” she said.

“I can’t wait to play a dingy rock club for a fiver. Live music really matters and live music is taking a real battering.”