‘They really enjoyed being back’ - town’s high school sees 99% attendance on return

PUBLISHED: 17:14 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 07 September 2020

Students at North Walsham High School returned in their numbers today. Photo: North Walsham High School

Students at North Walsham High School returned in their numbers today. Photo: North Walsham High School

As students returned to schools across the county, one town’s pupils were clearly glad to be back, with 99% in attendance.

Students at North Walsham High School returned in their numbers today. Photo: North Walsham High School

North Walsham High School opened its gates to all year groups for the first time since March this morning with each year group split into zones to ensure the day goes as safely as possible.

New headteacher James Gosden, who took his first assembly as head this morning, said: “It went really well this morning, attendance was great, we had just one student missing so attendance was 99%. We’ve got students in different zones for lessons, only coming out in special exceptions and they’ve all got they’re own areas of the field where they line up for break time and lunch time. All in all it’s gone pretty well.

“The students are happy to be back at school, lots of happy smiling faces saying it has been a great day and they’ve worked hard in lessons, they really enjoyed being back. They interact within their bubbles, they’ve all got cordoned off areas where they can socialise and play football, we’re making sure they’re doing as much outside as they can, so they’re having lunch outside with benches where they can sit down and have a chat with their friends.

“They’re just getting used to the fact that while we’ve done lots of things to make everyone safe, school is still the same, they’re still learning things, making friends and enjoying it.”

James Gosden is the new headmaster at North Walsham High School. Picture: Supplied by North Walsham High School

While some schools have been unable to teach all subjects, North Walsham High School has been urging students not to forget their PE equipment as it is back teaching its full range of subjects, from maths to music.

Mr Gosden wouldn’t be drawn on whether the government decision to return today was the right one, but he added: “I’d say with what we’ve done here at North Walsham we’ve got a good environment for kids to come into school safely and to learn.”

