Here to help: Thousands expected to join online painting lesson

PUBLISHED: 15:09 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 24 March 2020

Artist Martin Kinnear is hosting a series of online painting sessions. Picture: Matthew Usher.

One of Britain’s top contemporary painters has said he expects thousands to tune in to his free online painting sessions to combat depression during the coronavirus quarantine.

Martin Kinnear, from Tattersett, is hosting The Great British Paint In with the first event live on Norfolk Painting School’s Facebook page on Wednesday, March 25 at 1pm.

Showing how to paint a beach scene, Mr Kinnear, course director at the Norfolk Painting School, wants to inspire people to turn their self-isolation into a creative opportunity.

He said: “The coronavirus forced us to re-think how we move to deliver our courses online.

“We are expecting thousands of people to join in. We want to create a vibrant creative community in these uncertain times. We are trying to do our bit to spread a bit of happiness in these difficult times.”

For more information go to norfolkpaintingschool.com

Join the Here to Help Facebook Community here.

If you are doing something to help in your community, email marc.betts@archant.co.uk

For updates visit our Coronavirus Facebook page.

